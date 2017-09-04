LADIES FOOTBALL: Big FA Cup win for Posh

Peterborough United Ladies eased their way through the first qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup yesterday (September 3) with a comfortable 5-0 win over a determined March Town side.

Posh started brightly and could have gone a goal up in the first minute when a Jenna Lusk shot flew off the crossbar.

Keir Perkins scored twice for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed Photography

Thereafter Posh dominated possession but were frustrated in the final third by an excellent defensive display from the March team.

The relentless pressure finally paid dividends in the 42nd minute when a through ball found Keir Perkins who slotted home past the March goalie to make it 1-0.

Posh doubled their lead in the 44th minute when Jess Driscoll was tripped in the penalty box after turning her marker. She took the resultant penalty and coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The second half continued in a similar vein with Peterborough United hogging possession.

Tash Applegate on the ball for Posh. Picture: Gary Reed Photography

The third goal came in the 56th minute when Amy Challis scored with a delightful 20-yard lob over the outstretched arms of the March goalkeeper.

Posh extended their lead in the 73rd minute with Perkins making it 4-0 when she fired in a right-footed shot high into the top left of the net. There was still time in the 88th minute for Driscoll to make it 5-0 when she lobbed the ball some 20 yards past the despairing March keeper.

This was a comfortable win for Posh, who played on occasions with great speed and skill. A lot of credit should go to the March Town team who stuck to their gameplan and frustrated their opponents for nearly 45 minutes.

Posh will now go on to meet Peterborough Northern Star in the next round.