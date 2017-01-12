LADIES FOOTBALL: Away win for Posh

There was a welcome three points for Peterborough United Reserves when they resumed their Northants League Division One campaign at the weekend after the Christmas break.

They won 2-0 away at Earls Barton to move up to seventh in the table.

More action from the Posh game at Earls Barton. Picture: Gary Reed

After half-an-hour of end-to-end football, in which Lia Richardson and Jeorgia Carr did well to create chances for Posh, it was the visitors who eventually found the back of the net.

A free-kick floated into the penalty area by Georgia Bainbridge found Carr and she effortlessly volleyed the ball into the back of the net to give Posh a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Earls Barton came close to equalising early in the second half but in the 78th minute Peterborough made the game safe with their second goal.

A firm diagonal ball played by Stefanie Thorne ruled out two Earls Barton defenders and found the excellent feet of Richardson and she calmly placed the ball bottom-left of the keeper.

Overall this was a solid team performance from Peterborough.

Peterborough United Ladies Reserves; Sammy Wetherill, Jess Lavender, Stef Thorne, Imogen James, Georgia Bainbridge, Ellie Ireson, Jeorgia Carr, Sophie Jameson, Emily Walker, Emily Woosman, Demi Fox, Lauren Brown, Jessica Burt, Lydia Sleight, Lia Richardson, Courtney Edwards (c).