LADIES FOOTBAL: Five-star showing by Northern Star

Peterborough Northern Star’s great start to the East Midlands League Premier Division season continued yesterday (October 16) when they made it five wins from five games with a 5-0 drubbing of fellow title-chasers Rise Park Ladies.

Star are now second in the table - seven points behind Mansfield Town but with three games in hand. Rise Park are third.

Larissa Frederick in action for Star. Photo: Tim Gates

Star started strongly and opened the scoring after nine minutes as Cassie Steward latched onto a through-ball and blasted into the top corner of the net.

Steward was also involved in Star’s second goal as she teed up Vicky Gallagher who rounded the keeper and fired into the roof of the net in the 28th minute.

Donna Nicholls nearly added a third just before half-time but saw her shot whistle agonisingly past the right-hand post.

Steward almost notched her second just after the break but it took a goal-line clearance to stop Star extending their lead.

Chanade Henderson on the ball for Star. Photo: Tim Gates

Gallagher added her second just after the hour-mark with a low effort into the bottom corner after good work down the right-hand side from Chanade Henderson.

Substitute Georgia Coulson was busy after being introduced and her flick set up Gallagher to round the goalkeeper again and bag a hat-trick for the second time this season.

Gallagher has now scored nine goals in her last six games.

Coulson rounded off the scoring for Star with a spectacular 30-yard strike.

Star travel to meet league leaders Mansfield Town next weekend.

Star: S. Hudson, J. Farchica, L. Frederick, J. Bartle, D. Rawlings (Barnes 76), J. Hopkins-Duckhouse (Coulson 65), K. Steward, C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, D. Nicholls (Davill 60).