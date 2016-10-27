Knowles hits five as Acorns score a score

The Under 14 Blue Division was certainly the place to be for goals in the Peterborough Junior Alliance League on Sunday.

There were only two fixtures but remarkably they produced no less than 33 goals.

Table-toppers Wisbech Town Acorns smashed Spalding White 20-1 while second-placed Stamford Reds beat Parkside 12-0.#

Leading the way on the scoresheet for the Acorns with five goals was Tyler Knowles and not far behind came Liam Stratton with four.

Completing their awesome tally were Keegan Thorpe (3), Rafael Seborro (3), William Barrett (2), Reece Gibson (2) and Josh Williams.

James Millar hit a hat-trick for Stamford Reds with the rest of the goals coming from Spencer Hex (2), Tom Clifton (2), Jack Jackson, Owen Jarvis, Jamie Bunker and Nathan Dawkins plus an own goal.

Deeping Rangers Blue have joined Yaxley Blue at the top of Under 12 Division One following a 1-0 win over Riverside Rovers.

Finlay Adkins-Krijgsman got the goal which inflicted a first defeat of the season on Riverside.