JUNIOR/YOUTH FOOTBALL: Peterborough Sports FC heading for multiple trophies again, a Touch of class in league cup tie

It promises to be a trophy-laden season for Peterborough Sports FC.

The men’s first and reserve teams have designs on major local titles, and their youth team have taken Peterborough & District Under 15 Division One by storm this season.

Action from Peterborough Sports Under 15s v Gunthorpe Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city slickers beat Gunthorpe 5-1 at their PSL base last weekend to make it four wins out of four and 31 goals scored. They also won their one cup tie 8-1.

Bradley Gilbert cracked a hat-trick with Nasir Nabi and Calum Arden also on target against Gunthorpe.

Glinton & Northborough Amber look like being Sports’ biggest rivals for the title. They maintained their 100 per cent winning record by seeing off Leverington in a remarkable 12-goal thriller. Andrew Irvine scored five of Glinton’s seven goals with Ben Roberts claiming the other two.

The big game in Division Two finished 4-4 thus preserving the unbeaten records of leaders Langtoft United and second-placed Spalding.

Action from Peterborough Sports Under 15s 5-1 win over Gunthorpe Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Sam Bayly claimed a hat-trick for Spalding with Samuel Bell scoring twice for Langtoft who dropped points for the first time this season. They were happy with the point though as they were 4-1 down at half-time.

Gunthorpe Harriers retained their unbeaten record in Division Three with a 7-2 win over Feeder. Jemall Curtis-Smith (3), James Barber (2), Kyle Clarke and Marc Humphries scored the Gunthorpe goals.

Hampton-based Hempsted United are top of Under 16 Division Three after beating Werrington Athletic 3-2. Keegan Yeoman (2) and Jamie Underwood scored the goals.

One Touch have started slowly in Division One of the Peterborough & District Under 12 League, but they found a drop in standard to their liking last weekend.

One Touch were drawn against Division Four side Netherton Vultures in the League Cup and showed no mercy, romping to a 13-0 win.

Liam Mosely (4), Robert Stokes (3), Harley Pridmore (2), Sorn Sodhi, Alex Spragg, Harry Jones and Daniel Herman scored the goals.

Top flight Yaxley were also big winners, 7-2 over Boston, while Division Two teams Glinton & Northborough and March Town Athletic also won well.

Glinton won 7-1 at Bourne Red with Stephen Bliss (4) and Samme Oliviero (3) responsible for all of the goals.

Harrison King and Louis Smith scored twice for Malborne Rangers in an Under 13 Division Three win at Oundle Town.

A full round-up of scores, scorers and tables are available in today’s (October 13) Peterborough Telegraph.