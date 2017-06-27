JUNIOR FOOTBALL: 46 new teams join the Junior Alliance League

An incredible 46 new teams were admitted to the Hereward Teamwear & Trophies Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League at their annual meeting at Peterborough United last night (June 26).

That takes the number of teams competing in the league next season to a whopping 346.

The Chairman’s Shield for Secretary/Club of the Year was presented by league president Tony Nash to Lyn Neale of Parkside Athletic.

League secretary Hazel Burgess said: “Parkside provide football for all age groups. They are not a club who win many trophies, but Lynn not only does a brilliant job as the club secretary, she is out in all weathers on match and training days throughout the football season making tea and coffee, selling sweets for every player who is registered to play for Parkside Athletic Football Club.”

The 2017-2018 CONSTITUTION

Under 7 (31 teams)

Boston Utd Comm

Bourne Juniors Claret

Bourne Juniors Red

Crowland Juniors

FC Peterborough

Feeder Soccer

Hampton FC

Holbeach Utd Juniors

ICA Juventus

ICA Napoli

Langtoft FC Juniors

March Athletic

One Touch Football Red

One Touch Football White

Orton Rangers

Park Farm Pumas Black

Park Farm Pumas Red

Parkside Athletic

P’boro Northern Star

Peterborough Utd Blue

Peterborough Utd White

Pinchbeck United Colts

Sawtry Juniors

Spalding United

Sporting FC

Stamford AFC

Werrington Athletic

Whittlesey Juniors Red

Whittlesey White

Whittlesey Juniors Blue

Wittering Harriers

Under 8 (44 teams)

Bourne juniors Claret

Bourne Juniors Red

Deeping Rangers Blue

Deeping Rangers Claret

Eye Junior United

Eye Junior County

FC Peterborough

Feeder Soccer

G & N Amber

Hampton FC Blue

Hampton FC Navy

Holbeach Utd Black

Holbeach Utd Yellow

ICA Fiorentina

ICA Juventus

ICA Napoli

IPTA

Langtoft FC Juniors Red

Langtoft FC Juniors White

Malborne Rangers

March Athletic

Netherton Utd

One Touch Football

Oundle Town Black

Oundle Town White

Park Farm Black

Park Farm Pumas Red

Parkside Athletic Blue

Parkside Athletic Red

Parkside Athletic Yellow

Peterborough Northern Star

Pinchbeck United Colts

Riverside Rovers Black

Riverside Rovers Purple

Spalding Utd Blue

Spalding Utd White

Sporting FC

Stamford AFC

Stanground Sports

TWR Blue

TWR Red

Thurlby Tigers Black

Thurlby Tigers Orange

Werrington Athletic

Under 9 (55 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Girls

Bourne Juniors Claret

Bourne Juniors Red

Bretton North End

Crowland Juniors

Deeping Rangers Blue

Deeping Rangers Claret

FC Peterborough

Feeder Soccer Blue

Feeder Soccer Red

G & N Amber

G & N Blue

Gunthorpe Harriers

Hampton FC Blue

Hampton FC Navy

Hampton FC Royal

Hempsted United

Holbeach Utd Yellow

ICA Fiorentina

ICA Napoli

IPTA

Leverington

March Ath Red

March Ath Yellow

Netherton Utd

Netherton Eagles

One Touch Football

Orton Rangers

Oundle Town

Park Farm Pumas Black

Park Farm Pumas Red

Parkside Athletic

Peterborough Northern Star

Peterborough TWR

Peterborough Utd Blue

Peterborough Utd White

Phoenix FC

Pinchbeck Utd Colts Red

Pinchbeck Utd Colts Blue

Polonia FC

Spalding Utd Youths

Sporting FC

Stamford AFC Red

Stamford AFC Yellow

Stamford AFC White

Stanground Sports

Thorney Colts

Thurlby Tigers

Werrington Athletic

Whittlesey Juniors Blue

Whittlesey Juniors Red

Whittlesey Juniors White

Wisbech St Mary

Wittering Harriers

Yaxley FC

Under 10 (50 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Girls

Boston Utd Comm Youths

Bourne Juniors Claret

Bourne Juniors Red

Crowland Juniors

Deeping Rangers Blue

Deeping Rangers Claret

Eye Juniors

FC Peterborough

Feeders Soccer Blue

Feeder Soccer Red

G & N Amber

G & N Blue

Gunthorpe Harriers

Hampton FC Blue

Hampton FC Navy

Holbeach Utd Black

Holbeach Utd Yellow

IPTA

Leverington

March Athletic

March Soccer School

Netherton Red Kites

Netherton United

One Touch Football

Orton Rangers Blue

Orton Rangers Red

Oundle Town Blue

Oundle Town White

Park Farm Pumas Black

Park Farm Pumas Red

Parkside Athletic

Peterborough Northern Star Black

Peterborough Northern Star White

Pinchbeck Juniors

Rippingale & Folkingham

Riverside Rovers

Spalding Utd Blue

Spalding Utd Yellow

Spalding Utd Girls

Stamford AFC Red

Stamford AFC Yellow

Stanground Sports Black

Stanground Sports Purple

Thurlby Tigers Black

Thurlby Tigers Orange

Werrington Athletic

Wsibech St Mary Purple

Wisbech St Mary Yellow

Wittering Harriers

UNDER 11 (55 teams)

Blackstones

Boston Utd Comm Girls

Boston Utd Comm Youths

Bourne Town Juniors Claret

Bourne Town Juniors Red

Bretton North End

Colsterworth Colts

Crowland Juniors

Deeping Rangers Blue

Deeping Rangers Claret

FC Peterborough

Feeder Soccer

G & N Amber

G & N Blue

G & N Black

Gunthorpe Harriers

Hampton FC

Holbeach Utd Youth Black

Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow

ICA Napoli

IPTA

JFC Boston

Leverington

March Soccer School

Netherton Falcons

Netherton United

One Touch Football

Oundle Town

Park Farm Pumas Black

Park Farm Pumas Blue

Park Farm Pumas Red

Parkside Athletic Blue

Parkside Athletic Red

Parkside Athletic Yellow

P’borough Northern Star Black

P’borough Northern Star White

Peterborough TWR

Phoenix FC

Pinchbeck Juniors

Reffley (Kings Lynn)

Riverside Rovers

Spalding Utd Girls

Spalding Utd Blue

Spalding Utd Yellow

Sporting FC

Stamford AFC Red

Stamford AFC Yellow

Stanground Sports

Thorney Colts

Thurlby Tigers

Werrington Ath Blue

Werrington Ath Red

Wisbech St Mary Purple

Wisbech St Mary Yellow

Wittering Harriers

UNDER 12 Division One (11 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Amber

Deeping Rangers Claret

Feeder Soccer

Hampton FC Royal

Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow

March Soccer School

Netherton Wagtails

Oundle Town

Spalding Utd Blue

Stamford AFC Red

Stanground Sport

UNDER 12 Division Two (12 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Black

Bourne Town Juniors Red

G & N Black

Hampton FC Blue

ICA Napoli

IPTA

Pinchbeck Juniors

Spalding Utd White

Stamford AFC Yellow

Werrington Athletic

Whittlesey Juniors

Yaxley FC

UNDER 12 Division Three (12 teams)

Blackstones

Bourne Town Juniors Claret

G & N Amber

Holbeach Utd Youths Red

Netherton Ravens

P’borough Northern Star

One Touch Football

Park Farm Pumas Red

Riverside Rovers

Thurlby Tigers

Wisbech Acorns

Wisbech St Mary Yellow

UNDER 12 Division Four (10 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Girls

FC Peterborough

Holbeach Utd Youths Black

JFC Boston

Langtoft

March Town Athletic

March Park Rangers

Park Farm Pumas Black

Parkside Athletic

Wisbech St Mary Purple

UNDER 13 Division One (10 teams)

Boston Utd Comm Youths

Deeping Rangers Blue

Feeder Soccer

G & N Amber

Hampton FC Royal

Netherton United

Park Farm Pumas Red

Riverside Rovers

Spalding Utd Blue

Yaxley FC

UNDER 13 Division Two (10 teams)

G & N Black

Leverington

March Athletic

March Soccer School

Orton Rangers

P’borough Northern Star

Stamford AFC

Thurlby Tigers

Whittlesey Juniors Red

Wisbech St Mary

UNDER 13 Division Three (9 teams)

Blackstones Black

Bourne Town Juniors Claret

Bourne Town Juniors Red

G & N Blue

Gunthorpe Harriers

Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow

Oundle Town

Park Farm Pumas Blue

Stanground Sports

UNDER 13 Division Four (8 teams)

Blackstones Green

Crowland Juniors

FC Peterborough

Hungate Rovers

Long Sutton

Park Farm Pumas Black

Parkside Athletic

Pinchbeck Juniors

UNDER 14 Division One (9 teams)

Crowland Juniors

Hempsted

Holbeach Utd Youth

Leverington

Netherton United

One Touch Football

Riverside Rovers

Stamford AFC

Whittlesey Blue

UNDER 14 Division Two (10 teams)

Bourne Town Juniors

G & N Amber

G & N Black

Hampton FC Blue

March Soccer School

Netherton Hawks

Spalding Utd Orange

Stanground Sports

Werrington Athletic

Wisbech St Mary

UNDER 14 Division Three (10 teams)

Blackstones

Boston Utd Comm

FC Peterborough

Hampton FC Royal

JFC Boston

Malborne Rangers

Oundle Town

Rippingale & Folkingham

Spalding Utd Blue

Whittlesey Juniors Red