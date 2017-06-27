JUNIOR FOOTBALL: 46 new teams join the Junior Alliance League

An incredible 46 new teams were admitted to the Hereward Teamwear & Trophies Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League at their annual meeting at Peterborough United last night (June 26).
That takes the number of teams competing in the league next season to a whopping 346.
The Chairman’s Shield for Secretary/Club of the Year was presented by league president Tony Nash to Lyn Neale of Parkside Athletic.
League secretary Hazel Burgess said: “Parkside provide football for all age groups. They are not a club who win many trophies, but Lynn not only does a brilliant job as the club secretary, she is out in all weathers on match and training days throughout the football season making tea and coffee, selling sweets for every player who is registered to play for Parkside Athletic Football Club.”
The 2017-2018 CONSTITUTION
Under 7 (31 teams)
Boston Utd Comm
Bourne Juniors Claret
Bourne Juniors Red
Crowland Juniors
FC Peterborough
Feeder Soccer
Hampton FC
Holbeach Utd Juniors
ICA Juventus
ICA Napoli
Langtoft FC Juniors
March Athletic
One Touch Football Red
One Touch Football White
Orton Rangers
Park Farm Pumas Black
Park Farm Pumas Red
Parkside Athletic
P’boro Northern Star
Peterborough Utd Blue
Peterborough Utd White
Pinchbeck United Colts
Sawtry Juniors
Spalding United
Sporting FC
Stamford AFC
Werrington Athletic
Whittlesey Juniors Red
Whittlesey White
Whittlesey Juniors Blue
Wittering Harriers
Under 8 (44 teams)
Bourne juniors Claret
Bourne Juniors Red
Deeping Rangers Blue
Deeping Rangers Claret
Eye Junior United
Eye Junior County
FC Peterborough
Feeder Soccer
G & N Amber
Hampton FC Blue
Hampton FC Navy
Holbeach Utd Black
Holbeach Utd Yellow
ICA Fiorentina
ICA Juventus
ICA Napoli
IPTA
Langtoft FC Juniors Red
Langtoft FC Juniors White
Malborne Rangers
March Athletic
Netherton Utd
One Touch Football
Oundle Town Black
Oundle Town White
Park Farm Black
Park Farm Pumas Red
Parkside Athletic Blue
Parkside Athletic Red
Parkside Athletic Yellow
Peterborough Northern Star
Pinchbeck United Colts
Riverside Rovers Black
Riverside Rovers Purple
Spalding Utd Blue
Spalding Utd White
Sporting FC
Stamford AFC
Stanground Sports
TWR Blue
TWR Red
Thurlby Tigers Black
Thurlby Tigers Orange
Werrington Athletic
Under 9 (55 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Girls
Bourne Juniors Claret
Bourne Juniors Red
Bretton North End
Crowland Juniors
Deeping Rangers Blue
Deeping Rangers Claret
FC Peterborough
Feeder Soccer Blue
Feeder Soccer Red
G & N Amber
G & N Blue
Gunthorpe Harriers
Hampton FC Blue
Hampton FC Navy
Hampton FC Royal
Hempsted United
Holbeach Utd Yellow
ICA Fiorentina
ICA Napoli
IPTA
Leverington
March Ath Red
March Ath Yellow
Netherton Utd
Netherton Eagles
One Touch Football
Orton Rangers
Oundle Town
Park Farm Pumas Black
Park Farm Pumas Red
Parkside Athletic
Peterborough Northern Star
Peterborough TWR
Peterborough Utd Blue
Peterborough Utd White
Phoenix FC
Pinchbeck Utd Colts Red
Pinchbeck Utd Colts Blue
Polonia FC
Spalding Utd Youths
Sporting FC
Stamford AFC Red
Stamford AFC Yellow
Stamford AFC White
Stanground Sports
Thorney Colts
Thurlby Tigers
Werrington Athletic
Whittlesey Juniors Blue
Whittlesey Juniors Red
Whittlesey Juniors White
Wisbech St Mary
Wittering Harriers
Yaxley FC
Under 10 (50 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Girls
Boston Utd Comm Youths
Bourne Juniors Claret
Bourne Juniors Red
Crowland Juniors
Deeping Rangers Blue
Deeping Rangers Claret
Eye Juniors
FC Peterborough
Feeders Soccer Blue
Feeder Soccer Red
G & N Amber
G & N Blue
Gunthorpe Harriers
Hampton FC Blue
Hampton FC Navy
Holbeach Utd Black
Holbeach Utd Yellow
IPTA
Leverington
March Athletic
March Soccer School
Netherton Red Kites
Netherton United
One Touch Football
Orton Rangers Blue
Orton Rangers Red
Oundle Town Blue
Oundle Town White
Park Farm Pumas Black
Park Farm Pumas Red
Parkside Athletic
Peterborough Northern Star Black
Peterborough Northern Star White
Pinchbeck Juniors
Rippingale & Folkingham
Riverside Rovers
Spalding Utd Blue
Spalding Utd Yellow
Spalding Utd Girls
Stamford AFC Red
Stamford AFC Yellow
Stanground Sports Black
Stanground Sports Purple
Thurlby Tigers Black
Thurlby Tigers Orange
Werrington Athletic
Wsibech St Mary Purple
Wisbech St Mary Yellow
Wittering Harriers
UNDER 11 (55 teams)
Blackstones
Boston Utd Comm Girls
Boston Utd Comm Youths
Bourne Town Juniors Claret
Bourne Town Juniors Red
Bretton North End
Colsterworth Colts
Crowland Juniors
Deeping Rangers Blue
Deeping Rangers Claret
FC Peterborough
Feeder Soccer
G & N Amber
G & N Blue
G & N Black
Gunthorpe Harriers
Hampton FC
Holbeach Utd Youth Black
Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow
ICA Napoli
IPTA
JFC Boston
Leverington
March Soccer School
Netherton Falcons
Netherton United
One Touch Football
Oundle Town
Park Farm Pumas Black
Park Farm Pumas Blue
Park Farm Pumas Red
Parkside Athletic Blue
Parkside Athletic Red
Parkside Athletic Yellow
P’borough Northern Star Black
P’borough Northern Star White
Peterborough TWR
Phoenix FC
Pinchbeck Juniors
Reffley (Kings Lynn)
Riverside Rovers
Spalding Utd Girls
Spalding Utd Blue
Spalding Utd Yellow
Sporting FC
Stamford AFC Red
Stamford AFC Yellow
Stanground Sports
Thorney Colts
Thurlby Tigers
Werrington Ath Blue
Werrington Ath Red
Wisbech St Mary Purple
Wisbech St Mary Yellow
Wittering Harriers
UNDER 12 Division One (11 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Amber
Deeping Rangers Claret
Feeder Soccer
Hampton FC Royal
Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow
March Soccer School
Netherton Wagtails
Oundle Town
Spalding Utd Blue
Stamford AFC Red
Stanground Sport
UNDER 12 Division Two (12 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Black
Bourne Town Juniors Red
G & N Black
Hampton FC Blue
ICA Napoli
IPTA
Pinchbeck Juniors
Spalding Utd White
Stamford AFC Yellow
Werrington Athletic
Whittlesey Juniors
Yaxley FC
UNDER 12 Division Three (12 teams)
Blackstones
Bourne Town Juniors Claret
G & N Amber
Holbeach Utd Youths Red
Netherton Ravens
P’borough Northern Star
One Touch Football
Park Farm Pumas Red
Riverside Rovers
Thurlby Tigers
Wisbech Acorns
Wisbech St Mary Yellow
UNDER 12 Division Four (10 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Girls
FC Peterborough
Holbeach Utd Youths Black
JFC Boston
Langtoft
March Town Athletic
March Park Rangers
Park Farm Pumas Black
Parkside Athletic
Wisbech St Mary Purple
UNDER 13 Division One (10 teams)
Boston Utd Comm Youths
Deeping Rangers Blue
Feeder Soccer
G & N Amber
Hampton FC Royal
Netherton United
Park Farm Pumas Red
Riverside Rovers
Spalding Utd Blue
Yaxley FC
UNDER 13 Division Two (10 teams)
G & N Black
Leverington
March Athletic
March Soccer School
Orton Rangers
P’borough Northern Star
Stamford AFC
Thurlby Tigers
Whittlesey Juniors Red
Wisbech St Mary
UNDER 13 Division Three (9 teams)
Blackstones Black
Bourne Town Juniors Claret
Bourne Town Juniors Red
G & N Blue
Gunthorpe Harriers
Holbeach Utd Youth Yellow
Oundle Town
Park Farm Pumas Blue
Stanground Sports
UNDER 13 Division Four (8 teams)
Blackstones Green
Crowland Juniors
FC Peterborough
Hungate Rovers
Long Sutton
Park Farm Pumas Black
Parkside Athletic
Pinchbeck Juniors
UNDER 14 Division One (9 teams)
Crowland Juniors
Hempsted
Holbeach Utd Youth
Leverington
Netherton United
One Touch Football
Riverside Rovers
Stamford AFC
Whittlesey Blue
UNDER 14 Division Two (10 teams)
Bourne Town Juniors
G & N Amber
G & N Black
Hampton FC Blue
March Soccer School
Netherton Hawks
Spalding Utd Orange
Stanground Sports
Werrington Athletic
Wisbech St Mary
UNDER 14 Division Three (10 teams)
Blackstones
Boston Utd Comm
FC Peterborough
Hampton FC Royal
JFC Boston
Malborne Rangers
Oundle Town
Rippingale & Folkingham
Spalding Utd Blue
Whittlesey Juniors Red