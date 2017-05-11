JUNIOR ALLIANCE FINALS: The scores, the scorers and team photos from cup final weekend

Stamford Red were the big winners on mini soccer cup final weekend (May 6/7) in the Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League.

The Reds won two cups, one after a penalty shoot out and one by a 6-3 margin, the highest aggregate score of the day, by some distance, of six finals in Whittlesey.

Stamford Red Under 9s.

The under nine Hereward Cup Final between Stamford and Oundle Town White finished 0-0 before the former took the honours 4-3 on penalties.

But there was no shortage of goals in the Under 10 League Cup Final between Glinton & Northborough Amber and Stamford. Stamford scored six of them through man-of-the match William Pearce Smith (2), George Carter (2), Johan Coughlan and Harris Rich with Logan Carter, Bobby Ponsford and Alfie Medieros replying for Glinton & Northborough.

There were a couple of city successes as Park Farm Pumas Red won the Under 10 Hereward Cup Final 2-1 against Boston Community and Phoenix beating Park Farm Pumas Black 3-1 in the Under Nine League Cup Final.

Charlie Doe and Alfie Gordon scored for Park Farm Pumas Red with Ellis Munday, Oliver Nosal and and own goal securing victory for Phoenix.

Pheonix Under 9s.

Thomas Pearson claimed the consolation goal for Park Farm Pumas Black.

Under 11 League Cup Final honours went to Deeping Rangers Claret who beat March Soccer School 4-1 with goals from George Lord, Alex Roberts and Morgan Robinson. Toby Conyard replied for March Soccer School.

The Under 11 Hereward Cup Final went to penalties after a goalless draw before Boston United Community pipped Pinchbeck Predators 5-4 on penalties.

Deeping Rangers Under 12s won the Lincs County Cup Final beating Cleethorpes 3-0 at Lincoln City FC.

Park Farm Pumas Under 9s.

Man-of-the-match Finlay Adkins-Krijgsman scored twice after Freddie Brooks had opened the scoring.

Deeping finished second in Division One of the Junior Alliance League behind Yaxley Blue.

Deeping coach Graham Fielding said: “I’m immensely proud of these boys. They have a tremendous team spirit and have worked hard in training to become a great team.”

There were also some decisive matches in Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League games.

Oundle White Under 9s.

In Under 13 Division One there was a surprisingly big win for Deeping Rangers over neighbours and fellow unbeaten side Baston. Trafford Crane bagged four goals for Deeping in a 5-0 win that makes them hot favourites for the title.

In Division Three Stanground Sports required a win at Oundle in their final game to set up a play-off for the title against Spalding United, but they went down 2-1 and now settle for a runners-up finish.

Werrington Athletic Red are on the verge of the Under 14 Division Three title after beating closest challengers Wisbech Acorns 3-2. Brandon White (2) and Tyler Savage were the men on target.

Park Farm Pumas Under 9s.

Deeping Rangers Claret Under 11s.