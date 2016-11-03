It’s a cracking Tai as Park Farm Pumas enjoy a huge cup victory

It was a good day for Peterborough Junior Alliance League sides on Under 12 Hunts Cup duty on Sunday with four sides progressing to the third round.

Leading the way with a 15-0 thrashing of Priory Parkside Colts were Park Farm Pumas Black from Division Four.

Netherton Phoenix Under 14s before their 7-2 defeat by Yaxley. From the left are, back, Jai Venugopal, Jamal Shenille, Moses Njonjo, Shayan Shafibeik, Emmanuel Ochube, Efrain Romannos, Daniel Laxton, Steve Nuzzo, front, Owen Deakes, Sam Permarker, Sam Birof, Ronnie Jeeves, Tyler Rayment, Bernard Kwakye and Alfie Eager.

Top of their scoresheet with four goals was Tai Cannizzaro-Dawkins while Christian Hoskins and Jacob Green both hit hat-tricks. Completing the big tally were Eduardo Tavares (2), Stevie Hardy, Sam Bonsor and Connor Richards.

Park Farm Pumas Red also amassed double-figures. The Division Two team saw off Stukeley Meadows 11-1 with Keane Bates and Jack Calpin both firing doubles.

Hampton Royal from Division One were also impressive winners. They knocked out Huntingdon Town Rowdies 8-0 with Ashden Shortland and Aaron Nkatia each bagging a brace.

The fourth Junior Alliance side to advance to the third round were Division Four leaders Malborne United, who overcame Division Three opponents Stanground Sports 5-4 with goals by Luke Rymill (3), Lewis Driscoll and Samuel Hodgson.

Action from the game between Yaxley Blues Under 14s and Netherton Phoenix. Picture: David Lowndes

In Under 14 Division One, there was a first defeat for table-topping Wisbech St Mary. They were pipped 1-0 by fellow title contenders Hampton Blue with Lemar Moore scoring the goal.

Marcus Goymour went top of the Under 14 Division One scoring chart with a hat-trick in Yaxley Blue’s 7-2 win over Netherton Phoenix. That took his tally to 16 from seven games - one more than Jordan Elston of Holbeach Yellow.

Joshua Hogg also netted three times for Yaxley.