It’s a cracking Tai as Park Farm Pumas enjoy a huge cup victory

It was a good day for Peterborough Junior Alliance League sides on Under 12 Hunts Cup duty on Sunday with four sides progressing to the third round.
Leading the way with a 15-0 thrashing of Priory Parkside Colts were Park Farm Pumas Black from Division Four.
Top of their scoresheet with four goals was Tai Cannizzaro-Dawkins while Christian Hoskins and Jacob Green both hit hat-tricks. Completing the big tally were Eduardo Tavares (2), Stevie Hardy, Sam Bonsor and Connor Richards.
Park Farm Pumas Red also amassed double-figures. The Division Two team saw off Stukeley Meadows 11-1 with Keane Bates and Jack Calpin both firing doubles.
Hampton Royal from Division One were also impressive winners. They knocked out Huntingdon Town Rowdies 8-0 with Ashden Shortland and Aaron Nkatia each bagging a brace.
The fourth Junior Alliance side to advance to the third round were Division Four leaders Malborne United, who overcame Division Three opponents Stanground Sports 5-4 with goals by Luke Rymill (3), Lewis Driscoll and Samuel Hodgson.
In Under 14 Division One, there was a first defeat for table-topping Wisbech St Mary. They were pipped 1-0 by fellow title contenders Hampton Blue with Lemar Moore scoring the goal.
Marcus Goymour went top of the Under 14 Division One scoring chart with a hat-trick in Yaxley Blue’s 7-2 win over Netherton Phoenix. That took his tally to 16 from seven games - one more than Jordan Elston of Holbeach Yellow.
Joshua Hogg also netted three times for Yaxley.