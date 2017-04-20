INTERNATIONAL TOURNAMENT: Dutch delight for city side

There was more silverware for the Peterborough Regional Talent Centre (PRTC) following a Dutch masterclass over the Easter weekend.

The Under 15 team based out of Peterborough Sports travelled to Holland to compete against academy sides from across Europe and set the tone from day one.

Competing against teams from Holland, Belgium and Denmark they topped the group with three wins from three games and qualified for the elite stages the next day.

Another three fixtures followed with games against English, Irish and Dutch sides in a really tight group which PRTC topped on goal difference above Sutton United’s academy.

The final saw them come up against a Dutch side and the PRTC lads really put on a show to win 5-0. They finished top goalscorers in the competition with 19 goals and conceded just one.

Next up for them is a county cup final at Yaxley on April 30 against Eynesbury.

The successful squad was: Brad Kendall, Ryan Olbromski, Harry Sabberton, Tayo Akinsanya, George Warrington, Oscar Benson, Ben Roberts, Louie Venni, Ketan Gardner, Liam Taylor, Mitchell Simons, Joe Burborough, Connor Bell, Dami Agboola.