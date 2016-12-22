HELPING HAND: ‘Boots For Buddies’ campaign a resounding success

A campaign to help provide football boots for needy children this Christmas has met with a huge response from people throughout Lincolnshire.

The One Touch Football Soccer School based around Stamford and Spalding organised the campaign and appealed for people to donate boots they no longer wanted to a worthy cause.

Glenn Judge delivering some of the boots.

And over 1,000 pairs were dropped off at collection points they set up throughout Lincolnshire. They are now being distributed to children’s homes in the area.

One Touch head coach Glenn Vaughan, who came up with the idea, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support and would like to thank all those people for providing less fortunate children with the opportunity to get involved with sport and have the chance to feel part of a team.

“It started with a young boy coming along to one of our fun days and only having his school shoes to play in. We decided to investigate further and discovered there were lots of other children who would benefit from the Boots For Buddies campaign.

“During Christmas week we’ve been pleased to spread the Christmas spirit by donating the boots and allowing children to take up sport.”