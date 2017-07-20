HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Players aged 6 to 77 enjoyed the PFA party

The Peterborough Football Association (PFA) started its 125-year celebrations with a bang as hundreds of footballers as young as six to as old as 77 took part in a marathon 10 hours of football.

The morning kicked off with a opening ceremony as the Deputy Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash addressed the players and blew the first whistle.

Walking footballers at the PFA party including the oldest participant in any event, 77 year-old Terry Knowles (fourth from right). Photo; David Lowndes.

From there on it was match after match after match from under 7s to the veteran walking footballers.

There was plenty to do when not playing football as players could improve their goalkeeping skills with expert coach Kevin Oldham, take penalties and improve skills with Northants FA coaches and finally test how hard they could kick a ball with the RWT Speedcage.

The participating youngsters all received commemorative pouched engraved pens, a novel and very popular idea which was well received.

Another popular activity was the viewing of the PFA trophies with all on show in a very rare chance to see, and in some cases touch, thousands of pounds worth of history .

Peterborough Polonia won the first PFA seven-a-side competition. Photo: Robert Windle.

The only competitive part of the day was the very successful eight-team adult competition for the first PFA Seven-a-side Cup when existing teams and reformed teams played group and then knockout games with Peterborough Polonia eventually defeating ICA Sports 1-0 in the final.

Event organiser Robert Windle was delighted by the success of the day.

He said: “From paper to pitch this has been a fabulous journey. To see so many teams with their families attending was fantastic.

“We are grateful to Vivacity for allowing us to take over Bushfield Leisure Centre and to Hunts FA and Northants FA for supplying quality coaches to support the activities.

Leading local football officials Hazel Burgess and George Richardson at the PFA 125th anniversary celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes.

“Lincolnshire FA also came to the party by sponsoring the children’s pens, while there were many members of the PFA committee, plus family and friends helping out to make it the success we all hoped it would be.”

Walking footballer Terry Knowles was the 77 year-old player who took part on the day.

Vivacity spokesman Jon Marsden said: “Vivacity are delighted to be a part of the PFA 125th anniversary celebrations and Saturday’s football fun day at Bushfield Leisure Centre proved to be a fantastic success.

“Vivacity was proud to support this event and look forward to organising and hosting an exhibition of local football at the city’s museum next year in partnership with the PFA.

Local junior teams Park Farm Pumas and ICA Sports enjoying themselves at Bushfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The local football scene is incredibly strong with huge energy and enthusiasm displayed by so many committed volunteers. Rob Windle and members of the PFA 125 committee should be applauded.”