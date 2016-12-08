Hampton hit hard as the goals flow in PFA Under 13 Cup ties

The Under 13 PFA Cup was the place to be for goals on Sunday with three of the four ties producing double-figure scorelines.

In a delayed first round match, Division Two side Crowland smashed Hampton Royal from Division Four 13-2.

Colin Greenhow led the rout with four goals and Taye Sayle hit a hat-trick. The rest came from Daniel Taylor (2), Conor Clarke, Ethan Edwards, Kallem Eve and Alex Ward.

Hampton were also on the receiving end in a second round tie as Division One title-chasers Baston stormed to a 14-0 win against Hampton Blue from Division Two.

Here there was a treble for William Howarth and doubles for Jamie Allen, Adam Blackbird, Mapalo Mwansa and Harvey Davis. Completing the tally were Alton Strachan, Oliver Tooth and Lewis Duncan .

The third team to reach double figures were Stamford. They beat Yaxley Black 15-0 in a Division One v Division Three second round clash.

Action from the Under 12 game between Netherton and Riverside.

Charlie Willis topped the scoresheet with four followed by Alex Sinfield (3), Lewis Theodore (2) and Joseph Richardson (2). The others came from Kyle Andrew, Stanley Brake, Harry Cole and Joseph Spurdens.#

In the other second round match played, Bourne Town beat Boston 6-5 on penalties after a 4-4 draw.

The Bourne scorers were Joshua Latter, Lenord Lock, Max Tompsett and Connor Ely.

There were also stacks of goals in the Under 14 League Cup.

Division One pacesetters Wisbech St Mary raced to an 11-1 win over Division Two boys Peterborough Northern Star White while in an all-Division One affair Werrington Blue beat Netherton Phoenix 9-1.

On target for Wisbech St Mary were Tristan Jones (3), Willis Wright (3), Tomas Pranauskas (2), Cai Taylor (2) and Alfie Rogers.

James Cooper was the main man in front of goal for Werrington. He tucked five away with the rest scored by Luca Martignetti (2), Leon Pearce and Ted Coles.

And continuing on the big score theme, Spalding White beat Parkside Athletic 13-2 in an Under 14 Division Four fixture.

Tommy-Lee Frogley was the hottest shot here with five goals and Jack Pettet and Rhys Davies bagged a brace each.