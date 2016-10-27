Hampton and Malborne are both big county cup winners

It was a good day for city teams on Hunts Under 16 Cup duty on Sunday.

Hampton and Malborne both progressed in style to the third round of the competition.

Pictured is the Ramsey Colts Under 16 team before being knocked out of the Hunts Cup by Hampton Under 16s. The match finished 6-2 in Hamptons favour. They are Tyler Mason, Max Wiskin, Charlie Jenkins, Taylor Gilmore, Ryan Burton, Leo Medhurst, Peter Reeve, Joshua France, Ellis Ball, Sam Greenhaugh and Stuart Hurrell.

Hampton saw off Ramsey Colts 6-2 with goals by Logan West-Ley (2), Samuel Gott, Kudakwashe Muchirahondo, Rory Nicholson and Brandon Orchard, while Malborne were 10-1 winners against Sawtry Colts Blue Sox.

Rodrigo Da Silva Goncalves and Seeraj Gohi both claimed hat-tricks for Malborne with Callum Perkins and Samuel Sadiq each netting twice.

Other Under 16 teams from the Peterborough Youth League celebrating county cup success on Sunday were Glinton & Northborough Blue and Leverington.

Glinton, from Division Two, overcame Division One opponents Feeder Soccer 3-1 on penalties after a 5-5 draw in the Northants Cup while Leverington won 3-1 against March Town after extra-time in the Cambs Cup.

Action from the cup game between Ramsey Colts Under 16s and Hampton.

Vance Holland scored a treble for Glinton with Matthew Sedgwick and Kieran Hale also on the scoresheet. For Feeder the scorers were Luke Whitehead (2), Michael Pillin, Jordan Lee and Secuna Camara,

On target for Leverington were Jack Elbury, Ahmed Murad and Lewis Stearne with Ryan Powell scoring for March.

In Under 15 Division One, Peterborough Sports made it four wins out of four when taking the honours 4-0 against closest rivals Glinton & Northborough Amber 4-0 thanks to strikes by Louie Venni, Nasir Nabi, Bradley Gilbert and Calum Arden.

Sports have now gone six points clear at the top.

Bottom side Netherton enjoyed a first win of the campaign when pipping Leverington 5-4.

Sulaiman Saleem and Kieran Bellamy both scored twice for them with Harry Tidswell grabbing the fifth goal.

Billy Barnes hit a hat-trick for Leverington.