HALF-TERM COACHING: Key camps available at the Grange

Key Sports and Coaching are hosting half-term football camps at Netherton United FC’s Grange base.

The course takes place on Monday, October 24, Tuesday, October 25 and Wednesday, October 26 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Each day the football activities include fun warm-up games, skill coaching sessions, certificates for all players, player of vthe day trophy, mini football tournaments, penalty shoot outs, fun football quizzes, team of the day medals.

Key Sports boast experienced FA qualified coaches, enhanced DBS checked and first aaid qualifued.

Cost is £12 per day or £30 for three days.

Further information from Scott on 07790 016886 or e-mail keysports@hotmail.com.

Booking can be made online at www.keysportscoaching.co.uk.