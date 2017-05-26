GIRLS FOOTBALL: Open day at Yaxley

Yaxley Girls FC are holding an open day next month in a bid to swell their ranks.

The club have been selected by Huntingdonshire FA to help deliver their Wildcats initiative which aims to increase the numbers of girls aged between five and 15 playing football.

At the same time the club hope to strengthen their teams across all ages for next season even though they have just enjoyed an outstanding campaign un the Cambs Women’s & Girls League.

The open day, which is all free, is on Saturday June 3 from 10am to to noon at In2itive Park, Leading Drove, Yaxley PE7 3NA.

The club have strong links with Peterborough United Ladies and many of their players also play for the Peterborough United Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 teams.

If you can’t make the open day you can pop down to a training session at In2itive Park on a Monday (6pm to 7pm for girls aged 5 to 13 and 7pm to 8pm for girls aged 14 to 15).