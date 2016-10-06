GIRLS FOOTBALL: ICA Under 12s win a national competition

The thriving ICA women’s and girls set-up won a prestigious competition in Manchester at the weekend.

Through their affiliation as a sister club with Arsenal Ladies, ICA were invited to the prestigious FA WSL Continental Tyres Youth Cup competition - one of only 14 clubs from across the country to receive an invitation.

They entered three teams in the event at Manchester City’s Etihad Football Complex and the Under 12s emerged victorious.

They were outstanding throughout the tournament, not conceding a single goal and ending up topping the Under 12 table.

As a result, the girls were presented with their trophy at half-time during the FA WSL Continental Cup final between Manchester City and Birmingham City.

The girls received huge cheers from the 4,214 strong crowd and ICA chants could be heard ringing out around the ground.

Joint manager Gary Jolley said: “What a great day! It was an unforgettable experience. All the girls involved were absolutely brilliant.”

The other joint manager Shaun Harley added: “This will live with me forever. I am so proud of all the girls. I must say a massive thank -you to all the parents and ICA supporters who made so much noise chanting ICA as the girls received their medals on the pitch.”

Steve Purnell, club development director, said: “ICA pride themselves on providing not just a football club, but a football experience. We want players to love the game on and off the field and days like this provide lifelong memories.”

When ICA introduced female football football to the club in February, 2015 six girls turned up for their first session. Now they have 96 girls on their books.

The victorious squad: Millie Jolley, Brooke Harley, Heidi Griffiths, Mia Smith, Livvy Bowles, Bonnie Cairney, Nikita Judd and Erin Rist.