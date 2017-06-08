GIRLS FOOTBALL: Gunners coaches at Ringwood

Arsenal ladies were back in the city last week - thanks to their link-up with local club ICA Sports.

The Gunners’ team of coaches laid on a half-term soccer school in the glorious sunshine at Ringwood last Thursday.

A bumper turnout of 35 girls took part in a series of fun-based practices before enjoying a mini-tournament. Each participant received a medal and an Arsenal Ladies gift.

The next Arsenal Ladies event will take place during the summer holidays.

Anyone keen to receive details, when they are confirmed, should contact Steve Purnell on 07964 496259 or email youth@icasports.com