GIRLS FOOTBALL: Big wins for Yaxley sides

There were two big wins for Yaxley sides in the Cambs Women’s and Girls League at the weekend (April 1).

The Under 14s kept their title hopes alive by bashing Bar Hill 8-0 while the Under 15s were 7-0 winners over city rivals Riverside.

Riverside Girls Under 15s. From the left they are, front, Terri Wright, Ines Monteiro, Keleigh Slipper, Nicole Towler, back, Shannon Vitar, Sarah Pedley, Rob Keyworth, Gabija Pavlova and Keeley Steward.

On target for the Under 14s were Evie Driscoll-King (4), Charlotte Noble (2), Ellen Marson and Alex Herbert while the Under 15 scorers were Poppy Ludgate (2), Sophie Groom-Smith, Lara Price, Chloe Rumble and Tallula Green with an own goal completing the tally.

Up in Championship North, March Town United maintained their seven-point lead at the top with a 7-3 beating of Swineshead. Livvi Hodges led the way with four goals for March and there was one apiece for Shannon Kelly, Pollyanna Harvey and Gemma Ramsey.

Action from the game between Yaxley Under 15s and Riverside. Picture: David Lowndes

More action from the game between Yaxley Under 15s and Riverside. Picture: David Lowndes