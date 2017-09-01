Gedney Hill FC stalwart gets FA award

David Barfoot has become the latest local football servant to be rewarded for his commitment to the game at grassroots level.

He received one of the Football Association’s 50-year service awards at a recent Linconshire FA meeting.

Barfoot has spent much of that 50-year period connected to Gedney Hill FC in various capacities.

He joined them in 1967 and became manager in 1968. He enjoyed several successful seasons with the team in the Isle Of Ely League and then the Peterborough League and later became club secretary, a role he fulfilled with distinction. Four times he was voted Peterborough League secretary of the year and he was the driving force behind acquiring a new pavilion for the club.

He joined the Peterborough League committee in 1978 and spent two years as chairman. He is the league’s current disciplinary director.

A Gedney Hill FC reunion is being planned for Saturday (September 9) at the Elizabethan Centre in Whaplode Drove, and the organisers are trying to contact past players.

Anyone interested in attending should contact David Burgess (01406 330563), Peter Bingham (01406 330320) or Jan Barfoot (01406 330619).