FOOTBALL FAMILY FUN DAY: A chance to join in the festival fun

Time is running out for teams wishing to take part in the big bumper festival of football being organised by the Peterborough Football Association as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations.
The Family Footballing Fun Day, which is supported by Hunts FA and Northants FA, is on Saturday July 15 at Bushfield Leisure Centre (courtesy of Vivacity) and there is something for everyone.
A whole range of activities for individuals, able-bodied and disabled, will be running non-stop throughout the day and they include penalty shoot-outs, skills tests, speed tests, goalkeeper coaching, how hard you can kick a ball, a Peterborough FA trophy exhibition, seminars on how to raise funds for your club and an insight into physiotherapy.
And it’s for the young and old with a mini-tots fun session for five and six year-olds and walking football for those whose knees have gone!
The fun day also has competitive tournaments for all (boys and girls) culminating in the Peterborough FA 7-a-side Cup competition for adults starting at 5.30pm. The starting times for the various age groups are listed below and anyone interested in entering a team (or teams) should contact Robert Windle on 07970228790 or rawindle@virginmedia.com
Team entry fees range from £7 to £15 while for just £1.25 an ‘all activities wrist-band’ will allow wearers to have a go at everything.
The fun day is the first of 12 events organised by the hard-working 125 Committee. Others to come include special commemorative matches, a museum exhibition and a gala dinner.
Timetable of events
9.00am
Under 5s+6s Fun play
10.00am
Goalkeeper coaching 8-12s
10.00am
Walking Football
10.00am
Coaching for coaches of players under 12
10.00am
Penalty competition 12-14s
11.00am
Penalty competition 15+
11.00am
Goalkeeper coaching 13+
11.00am
Coaching for coaches of +12 year-olds
11.30am
Referee Development
Noon
Child coaching 8-12s
Noon
Raising funds seminar
Noon
Girls Fun Play 13+
12.30pm
Disabilities football
1.00pm
Physio seminar
1.30pm
Referee Development
1.30pm
Girls only Fun Play 7-12s
2.00pm
Planning a Club Tour
2.00pm
Child coaching 8-12s
2.30pm
Over 40s Football
3.00pm
Safeguarding course
Available all day
Skills Test, Speed Test & Speed cage
Team tournaments
9.30am
U7 Festival 5v5
10.00am
U10 Futsal 5v5
11.30am
U8 Festival 5v5
11.15pm
U11 Futsal 5v5
1.30pm
U9 Festival 6v6
12.30pm
U12 Futsal 5v5
1.30pm
15s-18s 4v4
1.45pm
U13 Futsal 5v5
3.30pm
U11/U12 Girls Festival 5v5
3.00pm
U14 Futsal 5v5
3.30pm
U9/U10 Girls Festival 5v5
5.30pm
Adult 7-a-side