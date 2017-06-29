FOOTBALL FAMILY FUN DAY: A chance to join in the festival fun

Time is running out for teams wishing to take part in the big bumper festival of football being organised by the Peterborough Football Association as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations.

The Family Footballing Fun Day, which is supported by Hunts FA and Northants FA, is on Saturday July 15 at Bushfield Leisure Centre (courtesy of Vivacity) and there is something for everyone.

A whole range of activities for individuals, able-bodied and disabled, will be running non-stop throughout the day and they include penalty shoot-outs, skills tests, speed tests, goalkeeper coaching, how hard you can kick a ball, a Peterborough FA trophy exhibition, seminars on how to raise funds for your club and an insight into physiotherapy.

And it’s for the young and old with a mini-tots fun session for five and six year-olds and walking football for those whose knees have gone!

The fun day also has competitive tournaments for all (boys and girls) culminating in the Peterborough FA 7-a-side Cup competition for adults starting at 5.30pm. The starting times for the various age groups are listed below and anyone interested in entering a team (or teams) should contact Robert Windle on 07970228790 or rawindle@virginmedia.com

Team entry fees range from £7 to £15 while for just £1.25 an ‘all activities wrist-band’ will allow wearers to have a go at everything.

Walking football for the not so young.

The fun day is the first of 12 events organised by the hard-working 125 Committee. Others to come include special commemorative matches, a museum exhibition and a gala dinner.

Timetable of events

9.00am

Under 5s+6s Fun play

Tots football.

10.00am

Goalkeeper coaching 8-12s

10.00am

Walking Football

10.00am

Coaching for coaches of players under 12

10.00am

Penalty competition 12-14s

11.00am

Penalty competition 15+

11.00am

Goalkeeper coaching 13+

11.00am

Coaching for coaches of +12 year-olds

11.30am

Referee Development

Noon

Child coaching 8-12s

Noon

Raising funds seminar

Noon

Girls Fun Play 13+

12.30pm

Disabilities football

1.00pm

Physio seminar

1.30pm

Referee Development

1.30pm

Girls only Fun Play 7-12s

2.00pm

Planning a Club Tour

2.00pm

Child coaching 8-12s

2.30pm

Over 40s Football

3.00pm

Safeguarding course

Available all day

Skills Test, Speed Test & Speed cage

Team tournaments

9.30am

U7 Festival 5v5

10.00am

U10 Futsal 5v5

11.30am

U8 Festival 5v5

11.15pm

U11 Futsal 5v5

1.30pm

U9 Festival 6v6

12.30pm

U12 Futsal 5v5

1.30pm

15s-18s 4v4

1.45pm

U13 Futsal 5v5

3.30pm

U11/U12 Girls Festival 5v5

3.00pm

U14 Futsal 5v5

3.30pm

U9/U10 Girls Festival 5v5

5.30pm

Adult 7-a-side