FOOTBALL COACHING: They’re all winners at Club GK

The thriving Club GK goalkeepeing school run by Darren Gibbons at William Law School, Werrington, gathered for their annual presentation of awards at the weekend . . . and they were all winners.

Darren said: “It was our eighth annual presentation and it’s been one of my best years to date.

“It’s been so successful for so many members from a development point of view that it would have been impossible and unfair to pick any overall winners, so everyone got a very personal award to treasure.”

The awards were presented by the school’s first ever member Dylan Martin from Posh Under 14s.

Gibbons added: “I’m very proud to say that we’ve had past and present keepers represent Posh this season at Under 6, Under 7, Under 8, Under 9, Under 10, Under 11 and Under 14 level.”

Present Club GK members at Posh are Cody Igoe (Under 7s), Charlie Bedford and Alfie Bird, who both recently signed for the Posh Under 9 Academy, Mikolaj Kajfasz (Under 10s) and Jake West (Under 11s).

The school have also had Harvey Hutchings join Norwich City Elite following trials and Ewan Davies join Peterborough Junior Foxes.