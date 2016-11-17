Fife and Gilbert hit 10 goals apiece

High-flying Peterborough Sports showed no mercy when taking on Bourne Town Red in the Under 15 PFA Cup on Sunday.

The Division One table-toppers romped to a massive 27-0 win against the Division Three side with Bradley Gilbert and Jazleigh Fife both helping themselves to 10 goals.

Completing the rout were Nasir Nabi (3), Tychique Muendo (3) and Taylor Steward.

Langtoft and Gunthorpe Harriers Navy were also big winners in the same competition.

Division Two pacesetters Langtoft smashed Deeping Rangers 8-0 with James Russell leading the way with a hat-trick while Gunthorpe won 8-4 at Netherton thanks to strikes by Zach Findley (3), Christopher Seery (2), Rytan Bishop (2) and Andrej Smirnov.

In the Under 18 PFA Cup the most eye-catching performance came from Oundle Town. The Division Three side met Glinton and Northborough Blue from Division Two and cruised to an 11-1 win.