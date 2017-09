There was FA Youth Cup success for Peterborough Northern Star last night (September 7).

The city club’s Under 18 side took on St Neots at Chestnut Avenue and advanced to the second qualifying round of the competition with a 2-1 win.

Harry Catanach of Peterborough Northern Star scores to make it 1-1. Picture: Chantelle McDonald

Harry Catanach and T’ai Williams (penalty) were the Star scorers.