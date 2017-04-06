England keeper Mollie definitely a girl that can

The success story of two girls from the Peterborough-based Just4Keepers goalkeeping school run by Ian Pledger has led to the formation of a girls only class.

Former Posh coach Pledger, who now works with League One rivals Gillingham, saw two of his students - Mollie Bull and Amy Martin - progress to a high standard.

Bull has been playing for England Girls Under 15s while attending training camps in Ireland and Portugal in the last three months and she has been signed by Leicester City.

Martin also progressed well. She plays for Peterborough United and as part of her ongoing development she became a fully qualified FA goalkeeping coach.

And that has prompted Pledger and Martin to promote a new female only class to be run on Wednesday evenings at Yaxley.

If anybody is interested in a free taster session they should contact Kate at Just4Keepers on 07950 285810.

Pledger said: “Amy has been teaching at our schools for two years now and given this niche and the lastest push for the ‘This Girl Can’ campaign from Sport England, we have decided to launch a female only class.

“The programme put together by Amy is for young female goalkeepers of all abilities and will cover skills that are not always available at club training - things like set positions, shot-stopping, angle awareness, one-on-ones, distribution, high balls and mental strength. And it will all be done in a fun environment.”

Other Just4Keepers products include Dion Curtis-Henry at Posh and Henrich Ravas at Derby County.