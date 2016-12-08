Ellis nets 11 in Glinton’s whopping win

Glinton and Northborough Amber showed Bourne Town Blue no mercy in the top v bottom clash in Under 18 Division One.

The leaders won 21-0 with Robbie Ellis finding the back of the net an eye-catching 11 times. Scott Nottingham scored four and Samuel Shields three.

Deeping Rangers Blue stay second, a point behind Glinton, after a 3-1 win at Oakham courtesy of goals by Thomas Phipps, Elliott Ramsden and Edward Robinson.

In Under 18 Division Two a hat-trick by Jacob Morling saw table-topping Whittlesey Black to a 3-0 win over Netherton Blue Jays and they’ve now increased their advantage over second-placed Yaxley Lynx to four points.

Lynx were on League Cup duty and won 3-2 at Bourne Claret thanks to Liam Hatfield, Liam Sanderson and Billy Robinson.

Northern Star Blue have gone three points clear at the head of Under 16 Division One following a 5-1 win against Stanground Sports. Henry Lunga got two of their goals.