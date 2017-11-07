DISCIPLINARY: Three sent off, two cautioned from same youth team

Three Under 15 players from the same team were sent off in a Peterborough Youth League match on Sunday (November 5).

The Peterborough Northern Star Black team were reduced to eight players by referee Tom Beeton during their match against Werrington Athletic in Division One of the Under 15 League at Werrington Sports Centre.

Two red cards were issued for foul and abusive language and one for violent conduct. Two other Star teenagers were cautioned for dissent.

Franc D’Agnano, co-head junior & youth football at Peterborough Northern Star, said: “We are awaiting the referee’s report and then shall conduct internal enquiries with officials, players and their parents/guardians.

“Until these are concluded we are not in a position to comment further, but shall be happy to do so thereafter.”

It’s understood the Star management apologised to the referee for the behaviour of their players after the game.

Werrington won the match 2-1.

The teams play each again this Sunday in a League Cup tie at the same venue.