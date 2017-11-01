DISCIPLINARY NEWS: FC Peterborough clean up their act after stern warning

Peterborough League club FC Peterborough have been warned about their future conduct after a series of ‘violent conduct’ incidents over the last 15 months.

The club, who run three adult teams and a veterans side in the League, were hauled before Northants FA County Respect officials earlier this season following SIX recorded violent conduct incidents (spread between all teams) between August and December 2016 and two further incidents in August 2017, including a case of physical assault on a referee.

FC Peterborough before their win over Parkway Eagles: FC Peterborough are pictured before their 4-2 win over Parkway Eagles. They are from the left, back, Mohammed Younis, Mohammed Shamus, Zohaib Iqbal, Asif Rehman, Azi Sharifi, Amadu Braima, Zeeshan Ali, Azad Hamid, Faisal Said, Imtiaz Ali, front, Jihad Hassan, Amar Zamir, Klodjan Memaj, Aslan Ali, Hamza Akram, Ricardo Varudo, Zahid Choudhary and Saqib Rasib.

The assault case was dismissed as not proven after the player concerned had sat out eight matches while waiting for a hearing.

First-team manager Imtiaz Ali insists his players have taken on board all behaviour warnings and their discipline has improved markedly in the last couple of months.

“We have had issues in the past which we have now addressed,” Imtiaz said. “We regularly talk about the need for respect and good behaviour on the field and we have been much improved recently.

“The term ‘violent conduct’ can cover a lot of offences. The offences we committed were at the very lower end of the scale, but we have acted to stamp those out as well.”

Action fron FC Peterborough 4, Parkway Eagles 2 at Fulbridge Road. Photo: David Lowndes.

FC Peterborough first team have also been deducted two points and fined £60 for fielding an ineligible player in a 7-0 defeat at Parson Drove in August, their only league loss of the season so far.

The club put their problems behind them with a 4-2 win over Parkway Eagles last weekend (October 28) when Aslan Ali and Azi Sharifi both scored twice.

“It’s been going well on the field,” Imtiaz added. “The game at Parson Drove was a bit of a disaster as we had a lot of players missing because of a wedding and we played a very talented Portuguese player whose registration hadn’t been cleared in time, which we hadn’t realised. We’re looking forward to playing Drove again.

“We are new to Division Two, but we are playing well. It’s very competitive though with Whittlesey, Eye and Bretton North End also looking strong.”

Selected fines and points deductions issued by the Peterborough League.

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves, one point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture: AFC Stanground Sports A, one point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture; FC Peterborough, two points deducted, £60 fine for fielding an ineligible player; Sawtry Reserves, 2 points deducted, £30 fine for fielding an ineligible player; also 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture (twice); Langtoft United Reserves, 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture; FC Parson Drove, 2 points deducted, £60 fine for fielding an ineligible player; Langtoft United, 2 points deducted, £80 fine for fielding an ineligible player; FC Peterborough A, 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture; Spalding United Reserves, 5 points deducted, £60 fine for fielding an ineligible player; Uppingham Town Reserves, 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture; Thorpe Wood Rangers, 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fufil a fixture; Riverside, 2 points deducted, £60 fine for fielding an ineligible player; Leverington Sports A, 1 point deducted, £60 fine for failing to fulfil a fixture.