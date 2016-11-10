Deeping go goal crazy at Long Sutton

Deeping Rangers Claret Under 18s chalked up the biggest win of the season so far in the Peterborough Youth League when beating Long Sutton 27-1.

Ten players got on their bulging scoresheet in the Division Three clash with Liam Stone leading the way with four goals.

Five more players got hat-tricks - Ryan Cotterell, Joseph Fane, Daniel Reeve, Joshua Hutchinson and Ryan Johnston - with Aidan Sutton (2), Oliver Sutton (2), Daniel Cushen, Thomas Fisher, Karl Fletcher and Dylan Lenton completing the rout. Long Sutton only had eight players.

Under 15 Division One leaders Peterborough Sports and Under 16 Division One table-toppers Northern Star Blue both preserved their 100 per cent records.

Sports sank Gunthorpe Navy 6-0 through Nasir Nabi (2), Bradley Gilbert, Calum Arden, Olutayo Arinsanya and Louie Venni, and Star beat Malborne 3-0 through Matthew Jones-Molyneux, Ayman Trabelsi and Oliver Foster.