Yaxley Under 13 girls completed a cup double in 72 hours as goal-machine Evie Driscoll-King took her tally for the season to an astonishing 81 in 21 games!

She claimed a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Bar Hill in the S-Tech League Cup Final and then five in a 7-2 success over St Ives Ranagers in the Hunts County Cup Final. Charlotte Noble and Abigail Grist also scored against Bar Hill. Grist and Alex Herbert scored the other goals against St Ives.