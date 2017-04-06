CUP FINALS: Disappointment for Ramsey, delight for The George, Oundle

There was cup final heartbreak for Ramsey Town last night (April 5).

The Peterborough League Division Two title-chasers met Eaton Socon Reserves in the Hunts Junior Cup final at St Neots and were pipped 2-1 with the winner coming in the fourth minute of injury-time.

Ramsey had Dan Edwards sent off on the hour mark when picking up a second yellow card for simulation. The game was goalless at the time but soon after Eaton Socon went ahead through Tom Baxter.

The Rams fought back to level as Jamie Darlow lobbed the Eaton Socon keeper and the same player had the ball in the back of the net again soon after but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Then with the seconds ticking away Eaton Socon sub Sam Ward headed in at the far post to settle the issue.

In the PFA Sunday Junior Cup final at Yaxley between The George, Oundle, and Murrow Bell there was a 3-1 win for the Oundle boys.

Their scorers were Elliot Rowe, Conor Murphy and Luke Cozzetto.