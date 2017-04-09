CUP FINAL: Ondre is a giant for Limetree, and by George there’s also an Oundle success

Ondrea Odain bagged a hat-trick as hot favourites Limetree lifted the PFA Sunday Senior Cup at Yaxley FC (April 7).

The powerful striker struck with a header after just three minutes and added a second on the stroke of half-time after Dan Drane had also scored against lower division opponents Thorpe Wood Rangers.

The underdogs rallied strongly after the break though, forcing Limetree ‘keeper Lea Jordan to make a couple of terrific saves before Nathan Smith did pull a goal back on 55 minutes with a fierce drive.

But a tap-in almost immediately for Odain ended all thoughts of a comeback and Jakes Sansby completed the scoring with a fine individual goal.

Sansby claimed the man-of-the-match award for his wizard wingplay as he showcased all his showboating skills.

The George, Oundle won the PFA Sunday Junior Cup, beating Murrow Bell 3-1 in an entertaining final at Yaxley FC (April 5).

Goals from Luke Cozzetto, Conor Murphy and an own goal won the game for George. Harley Rust replied for Murrow.