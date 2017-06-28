CUP DRAWS: Ketton test for Netherton United

Netherton United, runners-up twice in recent seasons, host Ketton in the first round of the Peterborough League’s President’s Cup next season.

Holders Pinchbeck United are not taking part this season following their promotion to Division One of the United Counties League.

Peterborough League Cup draws:

President’s Shield: Preliminary round: Holbeach Res v ICA Sports. First round: Deeping Res v Stilton, AFC Stanground Sports v Langtoft, Peterborough Sports Rese v Moulton Harrox, Holbeach Res v Warboys, Leverington v Sutton Bridge United, Netherton v Ketton, Stamford Lions v Thorney, Wisbech Res v Sawtry.

Chairman Championship Shield: Uppingham v Crowland, Ramsey v King’s Cliffe, Stamford Bels v AFC Stanground, Whittlesey Ath v Tydd SM, Long Sutton v Glinton & N, Wittering v Netherton Res, Oundle v Oakham Res, Polonia v Moulton Harrox Res.

Intermediate Shield: Rippingale & F v Langtoft Res, Brotherhood Sports v Farcet, Ketton Res v Bretton North End, Sawtry Res v Feeder, Oundle Res v Eye, TWR v Netherton A, Riverside v Spalding Town, Cardea v Holbeach Bank, Whittlesey Ath Res v Premiair, Parkway Eagles v Whaplode Drove, Spalding Res v Uppingham Res.

League Shield: Tydd St Mary Res v Leverington A, Dreams & Peterborough Rangers v Glinton & N Res, Huntingdon Rovers v Whittlesey Ath B, Wittering Res v FC Peterborough Res, Stamford Lions A v Netherton B, Holbeach A v Premiair Res, Long Sutton Athletic Res v Pinchbeck Res, Parkside Ath v King’s Cliffe Res, Eunice v Hampton, AFC Stanground Sports A v Orton Rangers.