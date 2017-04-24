COUNTY CUP FINAL: Deeping Under 16s rule at Sincil Bank

Deeping Rangers Under 16s were in cup winning form again yesterday (April 23).

John Carver’s side, beaten only twice in three years, completed the second leg of a possible trophy treble when beating Lincoln United 2-1 in the Under 16 Lincolnshire County Cup final at Sincil Bank.

Deeping had already won the Peterborough Youth League KO Cup this season and they’re battling it out with Peterborough Northern Star for the Division One title.

Narrowly beaten in a penalty shoot-out in the final of the same competition last season, Deeping took the honours this time round through goals by Nathan Pickering and substitute James Pam.

They scored 29 goals in five wins on the road to the final - including a 3-0 victory over Holbeach United in the third round.

Manager Carver said: “Since last year’s final, two or three new players have joined us and they have all made a good contribution.

“We are a stronger outfit now and I thought we looked quite comfortable during the match.

“We created a few great opportunities in the first half and it was disappointing that we weren’t ahead at the break.

“They showed good resolve in the second half and it was a good performance.

“Their keeper made some saves and I thought that we controlled the ball better in the second half.

“We’re also second in the league so we can win the title with a big game coming up at Peterborough Northern Star. If we beat them, it would force a championship play-off.

“The core group have been together since Under 8s and they will go into the Under 18s next season.”

Alfie Ferguson suffered a leg injury in the last minute of stoppage-time as Lincoln defender Lewis Marsh was sent off.

A lengthy delay allowed Ferguson to receive medical help and he was carried off on a stretcher amid fears of a broken leg. But, thankfully, there was no fracture.

Deeping: Conway, Burutsa, Baldock-Smith, Barrand, Carver, Brady, Dee, Ferguson, Moroz, Lane, Pickering. Subs: Crowson, Pam, Haggett-King.