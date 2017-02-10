COACHING: Half-term camps available at the Grange

Half-term football camps are available at Netherton United FC (February 22-24).

Key Sports Coaching are hosting the camps at the Grange (3G pitch) and on each day there will be expert coaching, mini football tournaments, skills sessions, penalty shoot outs and fun football quizzes as well as certificates and medals for players and teams.

Top coach Scott Quinney

All coaches are fully qualified, enhanced DBS checked and experts in first aid.

For more information and booking details contact Scott on 07790 016886 or e-mail keysports@hotmail.co.uk.

Booking can be done online at www.keysportscoaching.co.uk

The camps run from Wednesday to Friday inclusive from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Cost is £12 per day or £30 for three days.