COACHING COURSE: GB international to coach goalkeepers in the city

A half-term goalkeeping camp is running at Peterborough Northern Star FC during half-term.

Great Britain Paralympian Ryan Kay will be hosting the course for 5-12 year olds at Chestnut Avenue on behalf of the ‘A Sporting Hand’ company.

The camp will run all week from Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 inclusive. Each day runs from 9.30am to 3.30pm, although an extra time service is available until 4.30pm each day.

Places are still available priced £12.50 per day or £50 for the week. Bookings can be made by e-mail to Paul@asportinghand.co.uk or through website www.asportinghand.co.uk.

Kay was a member of the GB Paralympic team at Rio last year.