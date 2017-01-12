Clarke well switched on for Sky

The Posh FA Cup game at Chelsea meant a considerably reduced Youth League programme with only a handful of games played.

In Under 15 Division Three, Gunthorpe Harriers Sky closed the gap on leaders Thurlby Tigers to four points with a game in hand.

While they were beating Pinchbeck 7-3 with Kyle Clarke on target four times, Thurlby were being held to a 1-1 draw by third-placed March Park Rangers. Shay Chapman gave March a 1-0 half-time lead with Jacob Westley scoring for Thurlby.

Bourne Claret kept their title hopes alive in Under 15 Division Two with a comfortable win over Wisbech St Mary. They took the honours 7-2 with goals from Ian Bailey (3), Samuel Hallam (2) and Sam Crane (2).

Goals by Rajan Sangha and Lewis Stearne earned Leverington Sports a 2-0 win at Ely Crusaders Maroon in the Under 16 Cambs Cup while Leverington Sports Under 15s won 2-1 at Langtoft in the PFA Cup.