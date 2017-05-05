City’s biggest ever football event coming soon - enter now!

The biggest football event the city has seen. It may be a bold statement but that is exactly what the Peterborough Football Association want to produce on Saturday July 15.

The PFA are hosting a Fun Day which will run from 9am until 7.30pm at the impressive facilities of Vivacity’s Bushfield Leisure Centre and will feature 37 activities.

The day, which signals the start of the association’s 125th anniversary celebrations, will cater for football from tots to Veterans. There will be practical coaching lessons, fun sessions and so much more in a day that is free to spectate and just £1.25 to get involved in the activities.

The activities include a penalty shootout competition, a speed cage, skills tests, goalkeeper coaching, trophy exhibition, specialised lectures including being a physio, how to raise funds for your club, coaching sessions for coaches and those interested in getting into football and much more.

As well as the stand alone activities there will be tournaments and festivals for under 7s up to Adult 7 a side catering for boys and girls. You can enter these as part of a team or as a group of friends. There will be indoor futsal matches for 10’s -14s, disabilities football, over 40s come and play and the very popular walking football. A brand new and innovative tournament will be 4v4 and no goalkeepers for the 15s to 18s. There is even a question of sport for Primary schools with teams of 3, girls and women’s coaching and fun play, a design a football programme competition. Referees don’t miss out either with development sessions for them as well.

The day is supported by the Football Association, Hunts FA, Northants FA, and Lincs FA PFA 125 committee member and organiser of the event Robert Windle said: “This is going to be the largest football activity event ever in Peterborough, and to celebrate 125 years of football we want everybody to get involved. We especially welcome those who don’t already play football and want to give it a go who knows we could unearth the next Cristiano Ronaldo”

Entry fees for teams are a very modest £15.00 or £12.50 a team if you enter 4 or more .Make sure you register your team to play by filling out the registration form at vivacity-peterborough.com/footballfunday for any more details about the day or sponsoring opportunities then contact Robert Windle at rawindle@virginmedia.com or 07970228790