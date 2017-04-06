ChromaSport back our local leagues

There was good news for our two big Saturday men’s football leagues this week.

The United Counties League and the Peterborough & District League were delighted to learn that Mick Vincent’s company ChromaSport & Trophies will sponsor both competitions for another three years.

ChromaSport started sponsoring the Peterborough League in the 2009/2010 season and two years later began backing the UCL.

UCL chairman John Weeks said: “The UCL wish to place on record our sincere thanks to Michael Vincent for the continued support of ChromaSport in sponsoring our league.

“This generous sponsorship has helped to secure our ongoing future allowing us to progress in our support of football throughout the community over eight counties.”

Peterborough League vice-chairman Keith Sharp added: “We are very grateful to ChromaSport for their sponsorship. Over the years it’s been a great partnership supporting local grassroots football in the area and we are looking forward to many more years together.”

Vincent himself added: “Chromasport & Trophies are both proud and privileged to sponsor the UCL and Peterborough League for the last eight years and take great comfort in seeing how our support has seen the leagues flourish with more teams than ever affiliated and winning awards along the way.”