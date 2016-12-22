Carr in the driving seat as the high-flying Crows hit a dozen

Crowland Under 14s are the hottest shots around in the Junior Alliance League at the moment.

The Division Four pacesetters hit double figures for the second week running when slamming Parkside 12-0 on Sunday.

Stanground Sports Under 12s are pictured before their 4-0 defeat by Northern Star. From the left are, back, Jonny Hulatt, Ethan Barnes, Kacpur Klusek, Max Bonnett, Jake Hulatt, Josh Bishop, Ewan Clarke, Adrian Bonnett, front, Reece Weston, Jade Hamilton, Jack Foord, Harry Drew, Dylan Brando-Lloyd and Sam Jarvis.

That win came hot on the heels of a 19-0 drubbing of Netherton and keeps them at the top of the table level on points with Stamford Yellow.

Louis Carr and Jack Wortley both claimed hat-tricks against Parkside with Pijus Abromavicius bagging a brace and Ethan Crolley-Waine, Charlie Nicholls, Ethan Withers and Tyler Wortley all striking once.

Stamford Yellow just managed to hang on to their 100 per cent record by edging home 2-1 at Spalding White thanks to a William Wells double.

There were goals galore in the other Division Three game as Whittlesey clipped Netherton Hawks’ wings 7-5. Jacob Burley-Muffett tucked four goals away for Whittlesey.

In Under 14 Division One, table-topping Wisbech St Mary increased their lead to four points by beating Colesterworth Colts 8-2 through goals by Willis Wright (4), Bradley Foxwell (2), Cai Taylor and Brody Warren.

Second-placed Holbeach Yellow dropped points when being held to a 3-3 draw at Werrington Blue. Ryley Barfoot (2) and Samuel Gardiner scored for Werrington with Jack Cunnington, Jordan Elston and Daanyal Saddiq on target for Holbeach.

Blackstones and Northern Star White, the top two teams in Under 14 Division Two, both enjoyed comfortable wins.

Adam Anderson, Lewis Jacobs and Nyasha Shahwe scored for leaders Blackstones in a 3-0 win at Deeping Blue while Ethan Reid (2), Matthew Stilwell (2) and Ethan Jones scored in Star’s 5-0 win at home to Park Farm Pumas Red.

Baston emerged victorious from the top-of-the-table clash in Under 13 Division One. They won 3-1 against Netherton Hawks courtesy of a William Howarth hat-trick and have closed the gap on Hawks to just two points with three games in hand.

Biggest winners in the Under 12 age group on Sunday were high-flying Malborne in Division Four.

They made it 10 wins from 10 games with a 10-0 drubbing of Parkside.

Super sub Lewis Driscoll netted four times with Luke Rymill (2), Luca Ambler, Joshua Howard, Mehmet Kockat and Maverick Sawyer completing their tally.

Malborne lead the way by a massive margin of 11 points from closest challengers Park Farm Pumas Blue.