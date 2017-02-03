CAREER OPPORTUNITY: Soccerstar’s long-standing academy remains on a high

There have never been better opportunities for Peterborough youngsters to earn a career in sport.

That is the view of UEFA ‘A’ licence coach Domenico Genovese following a sharp rise in the number of football and education programmes now available.

One-time Posh player Genovese is the longest-standing provider of such schemes in the local area with his Soccerstar Academy operation, which is currently based at In2itive Park in Yaxley, having been running since 2008.

His students benefit from daily training on a state-of-the-art 3G pitch as well having the use of modern study facilities at the same site while working towards a BTEC Diploma in Sport qualification.

Soccerstar Academy also play in East Midlands Men’s Category 3 of the Association of Colleges Sport League. They sit top of the table and boast a 100 per-cent record after nine games this season.

Genovese said: “There really seems to have been a boom in football and education programmes launching in and around Peterborough - and it’s very understandable.

“I can only speak from personal experience, but my courses have a high level on demand each year.

“They are a popular way for youngsters to continue their footballing development, with the potential to move into the professional or semi-professional game, while gaining a qualification that will seriously help their career prospects in the sports and leisure industry.

“You might think I’d be worried to see so many clubs now offering similar courses, but I actually think it is a great thing for the local area.

“It also creates more footballing opportunities for those on the programmes with the possibility of a local competition, which is something I will be pushing for Peterborough Sports, Netherton and any other local set-ups to get behind.”

Soccerstar Academy are holding trials for their 2017/18 intake on Tuesday, February 21 at In2itive Park (10am-noon).

Anyone seeking further information, or to confirm attendance, should contact Genovese on 07768 115001 or email info@soccerstar.uk.com