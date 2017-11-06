BREAKING NEWS: Youth team game abandoned following an alleged assault on referee

Have your say

A Peterborough & District Youth League match was abandoned yesterday (November 5) amid allegations of an assault on a referee.

Match official Phil Hayes abandoned an Under 16 Division Two match between Wisbech St Mary and Netherton United with seven minutes to go after an incident involving a Netherton player.

An eye witness told the Peterborough Telegraph the player concerned attacked Mr Hayes after receiving a red card for foul and abusive language. Wisbech St Mary were leading 7-0 at the time.

The League have passed details of the incident on to the Northants FA who will deal with the initial disciplinary process.

A Netherton spokesman confirmed ‘a minor’ had been sent off and the club were awaiting the referee’s report.

My Hayes was the victim of an assault by a player in a Peterborough League Division Two match last season. He was also assaulted by a spectator at a Peterborough League match in 2009.