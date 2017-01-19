Barfoot blasts Blues home in county cup

There were three fine performances by Junior Alliance League sides on the county cup front on Sunday.

Werrington Athletic Blue Under 14s won through to the quarter-finals of the Northants Under 14 Cup while Deeping Under 13s and Holbeach Yellow Under 14s progressed to the last eight in the Lincs Under 14 Cup.

Ryley Barfoot was a hat-trick hero for Werrington as they beat Barton Athletic 5-2 with William Hawkins and Luca Martignetti also on target.

Deeping were massive 13-0 winners over Greenback Crusaders with nine of their players finding the back of the net. They were Harry Barsby, Shane Bointon, Jack Brumfield (2), Trafford Crane, Alfie Fryett, Finlay Henderson, Harvey Henderson, Henry Rook (2) and Ethan Young (3).

Holbeach Yellow won 3-1 against Bottesford Town through goals by Jack Cunnington (2) and Jordan Elston.

In the second round of the Under 13 PFA Cup, Stamford came out on top in a 13-goal second round thriller against Riverside.

They won 8-5 with Charlie Willis netting five of their goals and Alex Sinfield bagging a pair.

While Werrington Athletic Blue Under 14s were enjoying themselves in the county cup, stablemates Werrrington Athletic Red Under 14s were also having a good time in the league.

They smashed Stamford 10-0 to go top of Division Three courtesy of goals by Tyler Savage (5), Edison Hoda (3), Owen Reed and Joel Fuller.

In Under 14 Division Four there was a first win for Netherton Hawks as they beat Spalding 6-3. Adam Lock led the way on the scoresheet with a treble and Mohammed Ramish Jehanzeb, Mackenzie O’Connor and Amani Hassan also found the back of the net for them.

Hampton Royals Under 13s had three players celebrating hat-tricks as they overcame Rippingale and Folkingham 13-5 in Division Four. They were Toby Munt, Kieran Ndlovu and Jack Turner.

In Under 13 Division Three the big winners were March Soccer School.

They won 11-0 at Kings Cliffe thanks to goals by Daniel Cave (5), Quinn Canavan (2), Jenson Carpenter, Kieran Goodwin, Jack Hayes and Charlie Thurlby.