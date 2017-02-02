Awesome foursome for Kent

There were no upsets in the Under 14 Hereward Cup semi-finals on Sunday with all four of the fancied teams advancing to the semi-finals.

In a Division Three top v bottom clash Werrington Red cruised to a 5-1 win over Stamford Red with Harvey Hancock and Edison Hoda both bagging a pair.

The other all-Division Three tie saw Wisbech Acorns pip Holbeach Black 2-1 thanks to a double strike by Tyler Knowles.

March Park Rangers and Thurlby Tigers from Division Three proved too strong for their Division Four opponents.

March crushed Crowland 8-3 with Lewis Kent helping himself to four goals whileThurlby thrashed Stamford Yellow 9-2 with Matthew Wright claiming a hat-trick.

The Under 14 League Cup quarter-finals did produce a shock, however.

Here Blackstones from Division Two knocked out Division One side Colsterworth Colts 3-1 thanks to goals by Lewis Jacobs, Gherat Dhost and Adam Anderson.

Werrington Blue and Holbeach Yellow also reached the last four.