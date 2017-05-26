ACADEMY FOOTBALL: Genovese boys are champions

Soccerstar FA are celebrating title success.

The Yaxley-based academy have roared to glory in Men’s East Midlands Category 3 of the Association of Colleges Sport League

The squad, managed by Soccerstar FA supremo Dom Genovese, won a dozen of their 14 fixtures during the 2016/17 season.

Soccerstar FA are currently recruiting for their 2017/18 intake. Their course combines daily training on the 3G pitch at their In2itive Park base along with studies towards a BTEC Diploma in Sport qualification.

They are staging trials at In2itive Park, Yaxley from 10am on Tuesday (May 30). Anyone seeking further information, or to confirm attendance, should contact Genovese on 07768 115001 or email info@soccerstar.uk.com