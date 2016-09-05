I’m here to be number one! Keeper Dion-Curtis Henry wants game time after joining Boston United from Posh

Dion-Curtis Henry has made it clear he is not at Boston United to warm the bench.

After securing a loan move to the Jakemans Stadium, the 6ft 3ins teenager is adamant that game time is what he needs to force his way into the Peterborough United first team.

Dion-Curtis Henry.

Henry made his Pilgrims debut on Saturday - the 3-2 defeat to FC United of Manchester - and wants to be between the sticks again for tomorrow’s National League North arrival of Bradford Park Avenue (KO 7.45pm).

With Christian Dibble - the son of former Wales international Andy - and Michael Emery also on the Boston books, the 18-year-old says he will make it his priority to establish himself as the team’s number one.

“I’m here to get game time, and if there’s competition then I’ll make sure I beat them to it,” he said.”

Henry will link up with Boston initially until January.

But he says that a loan move has been something that has been discussed at Posh in a bid to help him get more experience.

He added: “It’s been something we’ve spoke about for quite a while.

“I’ve been on the bench for the last two seasons.

“There’s not an under 21s league set-up properly, so for the last year or so I’ve been lacking game time.

“It’s crucial that I get myself out, at least until January, if not the whole season, to get games under my belt.

“At my age it’s important that every week I’m playing constant games for the next five or six years so that when I’m in my mid-20s I can start getting into a solid first team and playing regularly.”

Henry impressed on his debut, making a series of vital saves to keep his side in the game against the Rebels.

However, he was left frustrated by a missed catch which led to FC United’s second goal, the ball farcically striking Tom Greaves on the back of the head and finding its way over the line.

“I saw it a bit later, judged it wrong,” Henry admitted.

“The ball was moving about, the rain coming in didn’t help, and at the end of the day keepers make mistakes.

“You’ve got to get on from it, learn from it.

“I’m happy with my overall performance, I made some good saves.

“At the end of the day I’d rather have won the game. But it’s a good start.”