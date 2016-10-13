HALF-TERM COACHING: Youth Dream Project summer camps

The local sports coaching company set up by former Peterborough United and Manchester United goalkeeper Luke Steele, and top local footballer Luke Kennedy, is staging several courses during the October half-term week.

The Youth Dreams Project are offering football, boxercise, basketball, cricket, netball, athletics, dodgeball and dance at various venues in the city.

Contact Kennedy on 075841 688413 or by e-mail to youthdreamsproject@live.com for further information including booking details.

Dates/venues:

Camp 1: October 24 & 25, Fulbridge Academy (10am-4pm).

Camp 2: October 24 & 25 Hampton College (10am-4pm)

Camp 3: October 26, 27 & 28 Norwood Primary School, Gunthorpe (9am-3pm).

Camp 4: October 26, 27 & 28, St John Fisher School (10am-4pm).

For the two-day courses the price is £12.50 per day or £20 for two days, and for the three-day courses it’s £12.50 per day or £30 for all three days.

There is also a goalkeeping development day under leading coach Terry Mason at the Grange, Netherton on Thursday, October 24 (9am-1pm) when the cost will be £25.