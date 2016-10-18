FOOTBALL: Stamford AFC earn place in FA Cup first round with shock win over Wrexham

Stamford AFC are history makers.

The Daniels defied the odds and proved their “Replay Kings” tag true, with a stunning 3-2 win at higher league Wrexham AFC tonight (Tuesday) to book a place in the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time.

Their reward is a £12,500 payday and trip to League Two Hartlepool United on November 5.

They will be well up for it if this display was anything to go by. In many ways it was the perfect underdog performance - hit on the break and score from set pieces. Well it would have been perfect if they hadn’t conceded two goals in the final seven minutes of the match to send the game to extra time.

Lee Beeson gave Stamford the lead from the penalty spot just before the break and then Kern Miller double it with a stunning volley.

But the Daniels were pegged back, first by Shaun Harrad with a volley of his own and then by a blast from distance by impressive substitute Jordan Evans in the 92nd minute.

But in extra time Jake Duffey curled a free kick to win the tie and spark wild celebrations.

Wrexham: 1 Shawn Jalal, 4 Hamza Bencherif, 6 Curtis Tilt, 7 Anthony Barry, 10 John Rooney, 11 Sean Newton, 12 Kai Edwards, 13 Mark Carrington, 15 Rob Edwards, 18 Shaun Harrad, 20 Gerry McDonagh

Substitutes: Chris Dunn, Jordan Evans, Callum Powell, Leo Smith, Olly Marx, Tyler Harvey, Brandon Burrows.

Stamford AFC: 1 Sam Donkin, 2 Delroy Gordon (C), 3 Jon Challinor, 4 Sam Hill, 5 Chris Salt, 6 Kern Miller, 7 Lee Beeson, 8 Jake Duffy, 9 Elliott Sandy,10 Jevani Brown, Ollie Luto.

Substitutes: 12 Tom Batchelor, 14 Curtis Hartley, 15 John King, 16 Ryan Robbins, 17 Ollie Brown-Hill, 18 Keenan King, 19 Taylor McMillan

Referee: Karl Evans

Attendance: 1598