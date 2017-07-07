FIXTURES: Peterborough Sports start at Yaxley, Stamford to host League Two side in cup

Top city semi-professional side Peterborough Sports start preparation for life in the Northern Premier League with a friendly at United Counties League Yaxley tomorrow (July 8, 3pm).

Sports will play in the same division as Spalding United and AFC Stamford in the 2017-18 season.

Stamford host League Two side Grimsby in the first round of the Lincs Cup next Tuesday (July 11, 7pm kick off). Spalding enter that competition on Friday, July 14 when travelling to Grantham.

Forthcoming fixtures.

Saturday July 8

Friendlies: Histon v Wisbech, Yaxley v Peterborough Sports.

Tuesday, July 11

Lincs Senior Cup: Stamford AFC v Grimsby.

Friendlies: Bourne Town v Spalding United Under 21s, Yaxley v Soham Town, Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.

Wednesday July 12

Friendlies: Winterton Rangers v Spalding United.