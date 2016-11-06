FA CUP: Teams announced Hartlepool United v Stamford AFC

The teams have been announced for Stamford AFC’s first visit to the FA Cup First Round proper away at League Two Hartlepool United.

The game kicks off at 2pm.

Follow live updates from the match with Stamford Mercury sports editor John Evely on Twitter - @Mercury_JohnE

Hartlepool United: Trevor Carson, Jordan Richards, Toto Nsiala, Matthew Bates, Jake Carroll, Nicky Featherstone, Josh Laurent, Michael Woods, Lewis Alessandra, Padraig Amond, Nicky Deverdics.

Substitutes: Adam Bartlett, James Martin, Scott Harrison, Lewis Hawkins, Brad Walker, Jake Orrell, Billy Paynter.

Stamford AFC: Sam Donkin, Delroy Gordon, Jon Challinor, Sam Hill, Chris Salt, Kern Miller, Lee Beeson, Jake Duffy, Jordan Smith, Jevani Brown, Ollie Luto.

Substitutes: Tom Batchelor, Elliot Sandy, John King, Curtis Hartley, Ryan Robbins, Ollie Brown-Hill, Taylor McMillan.