FA CUP: Stamford AFC fan wins FA Cup competition to experience the big game from behind the scenes

A 13-year-old boy from Stamford this weekend will follow in the footsteps of BBC’s Gary Lineker and BT Sport’s Jake Humphrey as he goes behind the scenes at non-league AFC Stamford’s Emirates FA Cup First Round tie away at Hartlepool United.

Tom Clifton, a spupil at Catmose College, Oakham, was spotted by The FA after posting a video blog at Stamford’s 1-1 draw against Wrexham, Stamford won the reply at The Racecourse Ground that saw The Evo-Stik League Northern Premier First Division South side earn a David vs Goliath tie against League Two Hartlepool United.

As well as access all areas at Victoria Park for Tom, a friend and his mum, Tom has also been given a 4GEE Action Cam courtesy of Wembley Stadium sponsor EE and a one year subscription to Adobe Premier Pro video editing software. The FA’s internal video production team (FATV) are also going to give Tom a tutorial on how to edit the perfect video so he can achieve his dreams to join the likes of Theo Baker, KSI and Miniminter as the next big YouTube star.

On getting the call out of the blue from The FA, Tom said, “My videos rarely get over 500 views, but it was great to hear that The FA were actually one of them.

“I would have been going to Hartlepool to watch Stamford anyway, but being given the chance to go pitchside, the dressing rooms and even interview the players is just amazing. I’m so excited – although a bit nervous.”

The FA is now calling on fans throughout the rest of the competition to get involved and show them the fans’ Emirates FA Cup adventure.

Charlie Weir, marketing officer at The FA said: “We were blown away by Tom’s passion for Stamford and The Emirates FA Cup in his last video. Hopefully Tom can be the first of many budding young YouTube stars to show us their talent this season.”

Lucy Roberts-Hartley, senior brand manager for The Emirates FA Cup said; “The First Round is a special time for football fans, pitting the likes of Evo-Stik League Northern Premier - First Division South Stamford against League Two’s Hartlepool United. Ties like this – and many others - offer great drama on the pitch, but what we’re interested in is seeing the fans’ adventure at matches like this.”

Tom has inspired us, and we want to see what The Emirates FA Cup means to the fans, everything from the pre-match build up, demonstrating their passion and pride in supporting their team and jubilation or dejection on their journey home.

These are all emotions and experiences that make The Emirates FA Cup the competition that it is, and we can’t wait to see a varied collection of match day stories from fans from the First Round through the Final on 27 May.”

Throughout the rest of the competition, The FA will be giving away prizes after each round for the best video shared on social using #CupStory and mentioning @EmiratesFACup/#EmiratesFACup.

